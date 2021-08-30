Amitabh Bachchan drops perfect throwback moment playing football with wife Jaya and kids Abhishek, Shweta

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares perfect throwback moment

Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans to a perfect throwback moment on Sunday. The megastar shared a priceless picture from his archives where he's seen spending some fun time with his family. In the frame we have a young Amitabh kicking a football as his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan watches him in the backdrop. An excited and much young Abhishek Bachchan, who is also an actor is seen running towards Big B along with his entrepreneur sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

The photo was shared by Big B on Instagram, on the occasion of National Sports Day. However, the 78-years-old actor did not reveal any details about the click. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's old photo here:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan returned to the big screen after a long gap in the mystery thriller 'Chehre'. ahead of the release of the film, the superstar revealed what attracted him to sign up for the film, "The story of 'Chehre' has been with Rumyji since quite some time and he used to always tell me that he wanted to narrate it to me, whenever we would meet. When I heard it, I immediately decided that I would be a part of this film."

The film is produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumy Jaffry. Besides Bachchan, 'Chehre's cast also includes Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The movie portrays Big B and Emraan Hashmi pitted against each other in a game of justice and punishment.

'Chehre' was released in cinemas on August 27.