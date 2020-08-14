Amitabh Bachchan plants Gulmohar tree in mother Teji Bachchan's name, shares memories from Prateeksha

Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan plants Gulmohar tree in mother Teji Bachchan's name

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared pictures from the garden of his house Prateeksha and revealed that he indulged in some gardening. The superstar revealed that he planted a Gulmohar tree in the name of his mother Teji Bachchan on her birth anniversary since the one they planted years ago came down due to storm. Big B shared a few lines of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and recalled memories of the first house they bought Prateeksha.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "This large 'Gulmohar' tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house 'Prateeksha' in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. yesterday Aug 12th on my Mother's birthday I replanted another fresh new 'Gulmohar' at the same spot , in her name"

This large 'Gulmohar' tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house 'Prateeksha' in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. yesterday Aug 12th on my Mother's birthday I replanted another fresh new 'Gulmohar' at the same spot , in her name .. pic.twitter.com/fRTOAShdN3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 13, 2020

‘….. जो बसे हैं वे उजड़ते हैं , प्रकृति के जड़ नियम से ;

पर किसी उजड़े हुए को , फिर बसाना कब माना है ?

… है अँधेरी रात पर , दीवा जलाना कब माना है ?’

~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 13, 2020

Earlier, on Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary on 12th August, Big B and Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to share emotional posts. "In a few moments the birth of the 'most beautiful Ma in the World' .. August 12th... and a dear family friend pulls out a handwritten letter from Ma to her in 1977 and some of the thoughts are so beautiful and filled with the philosophical aesthetic of words," Big B began his post. While alongside the photo, Abhishek wrote, "Happy Birthday Dadi. I miss you."

The 77-year-old actor shared excerpts from the letter, which were: "affection, regard and love, when it comes gradually and keeps growing is more permanent, because it has passed the test of time. Time spares no one".

"Ever since I was a child I have valued home life above everything else. It is the one thing I am sure of and it's the whole point of my being with my children. Once they have been well loved, whatever life holds for them, they'll have known that security and love behind them. It will be their strength to carry them through their whole lives. Have you ever noticed that it is the ones who haven't been loved who grow up to hate so much? I believe in the emancipation of women but not at the cost of ones home. For in their emancipation women are losing what has always made them emotionally superior to men - their tenderness and essential warmth of heart," she wrote in the letter.

The letter made Big B very emotional as he wrote: "It would be a sacrilege for me to say any more.. I close.. and with a silent prayer and remembrance."

Meanwhile, Amitabh and Abhishek returned from the hospital last week after recovering from COVID19. The father-son duo along with Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for coronavirus on July 11th.

