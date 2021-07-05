Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan pens poem, urges fans to take precautions against COVID19 pandemic

As COVID restrictions relaxed over the country, people have started returning to work. Many are out on streets to earn their bread and butter. But we all need to understand that the pandemic is not over yet. As the country grapples with serious health crisis, celebrities have been trying to raise awareness about dealing with it. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, took to social media and shared a poem urging his fans and followers to take precautions against COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic.

Big B took to his Twitter handle to share the poem written in Hindi, which reads, "Suno suno aye duniya walon: yeh virus ghar dhoond raha hai; aur uska ghar hai insaan ke phepre, lungs! Khabardar!"

The poem further continued, "Darwazein khidkiyan sab bandh kar do, ghar mein ghusne na do usse! Mask pehno aur duree banaye rakkho dusron se, bhid se, party se! Aur haan, hath-wath dhote rehna barabar! Ok!"

Meanwhile, the veteran actor has stepped out of his house to complete his work commitments. Taking to Twitter the Amitabh informed with rhyme and relish that he had starting shooting for his upcoming projects. Big B posted two pictures on Twitter with the words. One features him going for the shoot while in the other, he is seen stepping back inside his home. However, he did not share details about the project he ventured out for.

On the professional front, Big B has several high-profile films lined up over the next months. His upcoming slate of work includes a string of films from varied genres. He has Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi film "Brahmastra" with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty starrer "Chehre" for release.

Apart from these he also has, "Jhund", "MayDay", "Goodbye" and a remake of the Hollywood film "The Intern" coming up besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

