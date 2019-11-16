In video speech at KIFF, Amitabh Bachchan apologises for not attending the fest

Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan opens up on KIFF absence, future of movie theatres (Wath video)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was unable to attend 25th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) owing to his ill-health. The megastar had then tweeted to express his regret of not attending the festival. He has again apologised to his fans for his absence.

"On the 8th of November 2019, was the inauguration of KIFF in one of my most favourite cities Kolkata at a kind invitation of Chief Minister Mamata Di (Banerjee). Unfortunately due to certain circumstances, I was unable to be there. But since I had prepared a speech, I thought it is apt to read it out to you in hope that you will forgive me for by absence," Bachchan said, in a video speech at the closing ceremony of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

He added, "Thank you Mamata Di for your persistence in inviting me to this prestigious Kolkata International Film Festival yet again. And my wishes and greetings to you in the film fraternity and the silver jubilee celebration of KIFF."

Furthermore, expressing concern over the future of movie theatres in the age of digital entertainment, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Friday suggested that films should be released first on big screens and then on online platforms and devices, but cautioned that realistic pricing of tickets and good content were a must to draw people out of their sofas.

"Today, when men and women are toiling in the Indian film industry shoulder to shoulder, we also have several options for viewing content in the comfort of our homes. Yet the thrill of watching movies on the big screen remains unmatched.

"We need to find ways to protect these traditions. I like the idea of pictures first showing in cinema halls, and then, perhaps, going to streaming and other devices. I am a loyalist to that degree," Amitabh Bachchan concluded.

Watch the video here: