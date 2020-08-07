Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGB/NEETUKAPOOR Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor share views from their balconies after rain pours down in Mumbai

News about incessant heavy rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and adjoining areas have been coming in since Wednesday afternoon. Reports of some damage have been pouring in, including the uprooting of trees or asbestos sheets flying off in some cases. Meanwhile, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Neetu Kapoor have taken to their respective social media handles and shared pictures of the same from their balconies. Big B in his post also shared an introspective post talking about what these raindrops want.

Taking to Instagram, the 77-year-old actor wrote alongside a picture "My balcony with my iPhone vertical .."कुछ तो चाहत होगी इन बारिशों की बूंदों की भी, वरना कौन गिरता है इस ज़मीन पर आसमान तक पहुंचने के बाद..." This translates to "You will want to know what these raindrops want, otherwise who falls on the land after reaching the sky.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor who has been spending her lockdown with daughter Riddhima Sahni shared a picture and wrote, "The calm after the storm."

Coming back to Big B, he is back home after recovering from coronavirus and undergoing treatment at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, his son and actor Abhishek is still fighting the battle with the novel virus. Senior Bachchan recently shared a post for Abhishek which was a verse of a poem and read, "Dhanush utha, prahaar kar, Tu sabse pehle vaar kar, Agni si dhadhak-dhadhak, Hiran si sajag sajag, Sinh si dahaad kar, Ruke na tu thake na tu, Jhuke na tu thame na tu."

T 3617 -

तू न रुकेगा कभी ; यू ना मुड़ेगा कभी ; तू ना झुकेगा कभी ;

कर शपथ कर शपथ कर शपथ ;

अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ !! pic.twitter.com/hNkFUIIw9K — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 5, 2020

He credited his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for the same but later took to Twitter and apologized for wrongly credting his father as the poem was written by Prasoon Joshi. He tweeted, "CORRECTION : Kal T-3617 pe jo kavita chhapi thi, uske lekhak babuji nahi hai. Woh galat tha. Uski rachna kavi Prasoon Joshi ne ki hai. Iske liye main kshama prarthi hoon (Yesterday, the poem posted by me on T-3617 was not written by my father. That was incorrect. The poem was written by Prasoon Joshi. I apologise for the error)."

CORRECTION : कल T 3617 pe जो कविता छपी थी , उसके लेखक , बाबूजी नहीं हैं । वो ग़लत था । उसकी रचना , कवि प्रसून जोशी ने की है ।

इसके लिए मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ । 🙏🙏

उनकी कविता ये है - pic.twitter.com/hZwgRq32U9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2020

Amitabh’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati hospital on July 27 after testing negative.

