Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan’s Golden Jubilee anniversary; daughter Shweta shares sweet note

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has thanked fans and friends for their heartfelt wishes to him and his wife Jaya Bachchan on their 50th wedding anniversary, which saw an outpouring of love for the Bollywood couple on various social media platforms. To mark the occasion, their daughter Shweta Bachchan shared a sweet and emotional note along with a throwback picture, which shows a young Bachchan and Jaya in a monochrome shot.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 50the to my parents, now shining in the realm of Golden. When asked about the secret to a long-lasting marriage, my mother simply answered with love, while my father’s response was that the wife is always right. And that, my friend, sums it all up.”

Amitabh Bachchan too wrote in his official blog, “June 3 draws in a few… and the years be counted as 50...love, respect, and gratitude for the wishes that have come and perhaps shall come.”

Shweta’s daughter Navya Nanda reacted to the post with a crying face and red heart emojis Taking to Instagram stories, she also posted a candid photo of Amitabh and Jaya from the sets of their 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She wrote, “50 years” along with red heart emoji. Navya also added the song Teri Bindiya Re from the film Abimaaan as the background music.

Several celebrities reacted to the post, Bhavna Pandey commented, “Happy 50th to your parents”. Zoya Akhtar too wrote, “How beautiful are they????”. Chunky Panday’s comment read, “Happy Happy Golden Anniversary”.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film will be released in two languages simultaneously including Hindi and Telugu. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s next courtroom drama film Section 84.

Whereas Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan Johar. The family drama also features Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to release in theatres on July 28.

