Friday, June 03, 2022
     
  5. 49 years of Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan: Unseen wedding photos of Bollywood couple on their anniversary

49 years of Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan: Unseen wedding photos of Bollywood couple on their anniversary

49 years of Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan: The Bollywood couple's romance began on the sets of 'Guddi'. The two have worked together in several successful films both before and after their wedding. Take a look at rare and unseen wedding photos of Big B and Jaya here. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 03, 2022 13:03 IST
49 years of Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on his 49th marriage anniversary on Friday, shared a glimpse of his wedding with actress-politician Jaya Bachchan. Sharing a photo on social media Big B thanked everyone for showering the couple with love. Amitabh posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a golden sherwani, while Jaya is sporting an all red wedding lehenga.

He captioned the image: "Jaya aur meri vivaah jayanti pe jo sneh aur aadar pradaan kiya gaya hai uske liye haath jodkar pranaam karta hun. Dhanyavaad. Sab ka uttar na de paayengay isilye yahaan pratikriya, prativachan sweekar kare (I fold my hands and thank all those who have showered love to Jaya and I on her marriage anniversary. Thank you. Won't be able to reply to all. Please accept my gratitude here)."

Here are some rare and unseen wedding photos of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan shared by fans on social media. Take a look:

The couple's romance began on the sets of 'Guddi'. The two have worked together in several successful films such as 'Zanjeer', 'Abhimaan', 'Silsila', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mili', 'Sholay' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Amitabh will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' while Jaya is shooting for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

