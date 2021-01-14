Image Source : OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik, Shraddha and other celebs send out warm wishes to fans on Makar Sankranti, Pongal

Bollywood celebrities on Thursday took to their social media handles to extend virtual wishes and greetings for their friends, family and fans on the festive occasions of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Extending warm wishes, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rakulpreet Singh and others prayed for happiness and prosperity for their fans.

Avid social media user and Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "I express my gratitude to all those who have sent me personal, happy Makar Sankranti wishes. I will not be able to answer everyone. The number is too high. So thank you all and sharing my best wishes through this platform."

"Happy Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal & Magh Bihu. May the warmth of these festivities bring you and your loved ones lots of love, good health, peace and prosperity," wrote Hrithik Roshan.

Sending her best wishes to her fans n loved ones, Ananya Panday posted: "May the zeal and warmth of the auspicious occasions of Pongal and Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy and prosperity. Best wishes to you and your loved ones."

Shraddha Kapoor expressed: "Wishing everyone boundless love, magic, light and prosperity!!! Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal!

"On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I pray for an abundance of good health and peace in all our lives. May all our dreams soar as high as the in the sky today," shared Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty.

Madhuri Dixit expressed: "Loads of best wishes for Lohri pongal and Makar Sankranti." Actress Raveena Tandon posted: "My best wishes for Makar Sankranti and Lohri."

"To all my lovely loving tweeple here .. Wish you all a Happy Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Happy Pongal . May you and all in your family enjoy the warmth of these festivities and may it bring you and your loved ones lots of love, good health, peace and prosperity," tweeted R. Madhavan.

Esha Deol wrote: "May the blessings & prosperity of the festival be with you and your family today and always."

Rapper Badshah posted: "Wish you all a very happy MAKAR SAKRANTI #MakarSankranti."

Ekta Kapoor shared: "May this festive joy bring you and your family love, good health and new memories. Happy Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal to all."

Other celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi, Chiranjeevi, Seerat Kapoor and several other celebs shared heartwarming posts to wish their fans on the happy occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Makar Sankranti is one of the most popular festivals and is dedicated to the deity Surya or sun. Sankranti marks the day when Sun transits from its zodiac and moves northwards from Tropic of Cancer to the tropic of Capricorn marking the end of the month with the winter solstice. It is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country with great zeal and vigour. From kite flying to indulging in delicacies made of til and jaggery, the festival is filled lots of fun.