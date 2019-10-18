Amitabh bachchan hospital news: Hospitalised or not, fans are replying to Amitabh Bachchan's tweets and praying for his health, Twitterverse went berserk on Thursday when media reports said Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. And had been there for three days

There are actors, there are stars, and there are superstars. And then there is megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He is an institution in himself, and perhaps, the only actor who has transcended barriers of ages and generations to be THE ALL TIME FAVOURITE.

And maybe that's why any hint or speculation about his ill-health causes a frenzy on the social media.

A similar chaos was observed on Thursday when media reports said Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. And will continue to be there for days to come.

Tweeple began replying to tweets Big B posted on Karwa Chauth -- despite being hospitalised.

The first was a throwback picture of his wife Jaya Bachchan -- from which he had cropped himself out.

T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! 🌹

quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

The second was: "T 3521 - WAH .. !! “खूबसूरती का मुकाबला आज अपने पूरे शबाब पर था,

आज एक चांद दूसरे चांद के इन्तजार में था” ~ Ef PA Karva chauth ki shubhkamanayein .. unhein jo pran karti hain pati ki jeevan ke liye करवाचौथ की शुभकामनाएँ ; उन्हें ,जो प्रण करती हैं पति के जीवन के लिए."

The second tweet in particular went viral -- with best wishes for his health pouring in every minute.

....get well soon.....god bless..

Health is wealth.... — renuka (@rrenuka3241) October 18, 2019

Badhai ho sab on karvachauth air hope ki aapki health is fine — VeenA GopaL IyeR🙂 (@VGiyer77) October 18, 2019

Take care of your health.

Get well soon Mr Bachchan 🙏🏼 — Deepak (@deepindiaster) October 18, 2019

Heard something about your health in news... Hope it's wrong... 😟 May you live a very long and healthy life. 🙏 — Shivas Kaul (@ShivasKaul) October 18, 2019

Get well soon sir 🥰 I pray to god for your health and longlife. Love — Sumit Dalvi (@SumitDalvi14) October 18, 2019

Wooow.. Karva Chauth ki Shubhkamnaye.. apko or Jaya Ji ko.. God Bless U always both of you.. love you.. prayer to your Health.. take care yourself n family .. 😘🌹❤🙏🙋 — Vandana Shukla (@Vandana25221171) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, conflicting reports about Amitabh Bachchan's health have been confusing his fans and followers.

While a major part of the media says he was indeed hospitalised, a report in IANS suggests he will resume shooting as host of the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', because no shoot had been scheduled for this week in the first place.

"There was no shoot scheduled for this week. There is already a bank for around one and a half weeks. The shoot will again resume on Tuesday as per the schedule," a source told IANS.

The same source added that reports claiming Big B has been hospitalised are not true.

"He is fit and fine, hale and hearty. He is not in the hospital currently. It is nothing major or serious. He had gone for a regular check-up where someone spotted him and stories about him being admitted to the hospital started doing the rounds," the source added.

Normally, the actor doesn't shoot for KBC on Sundays as he takes the day off.

Monday (October 21) being elections in Mumbai, there is no shoot scheduled. Therefore, Big B will again start shooting from Tuesday, the report concluded.

Reports had earlier said he had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital and would be discharged on Saturday or Sunday.