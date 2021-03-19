Amitabh Bachchan honoured with 2021 FIAF Award, says 'Connected virtually to rest of the World'

Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan honoured with 2021 FIAF Award

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been honoured with the 2021 FIAF Award. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a couple of pictures receiving the honour and said expressed his gratitude. He tweeted, "Deeply honoured to have been conferred the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you FIAF, Martin Scorsese , Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today. Modern technology be praised. Connected virtually to rest of the World simultaneously "

He added, "Our commitment to the cause of saving India’s film heritage is unshakeable and Film Heritage Foundation will continue its efforts to build a nationwide movement to save our films."

The 78-year-old Bollywood icon's name was nominated by the FIAF affiliate Film Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, dedicated to the preservation, restoration, documentation, exhibition, and study of India's film heritage.

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan, who have been previous recipients, gave the award to Big B for his dedication and contribution to the preservation of and access to the world's film heritage for the benefit of present and future generations, at a virtual presentation.

"Amitabh Bachchan's advocacy for preserving India's film legacy has been exceptional. With a career spanning over five decades, he is a celebrated actor who has put the considerable weight of his reputation behind the cause of film preservation in India and the entire subcontinent. They could not have chosen a more deserving individual to recognise this year," said filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

"As a past recipient of the FIAF Award, I know how imperative it is that representatives of the film industry around the world come together to ensure that we preserve our film heritage. I want to congratulate Amitabh Bachchan on receiving the 2021 honour. As the ambassador for Film Heritage Foundation, he has played an essential role in putting the cause of film preservation on the map in India and the subcontinent," said filmmaker Christopher Nolan.