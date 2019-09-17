Amitabh Bachchan has perfect Hindi word for ‘selfie’ that will leave you amazed

Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan is these days shooting for the eleventh season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The legendary actor who will next be seen in the film Brahmastra is one of the most active social media celebrities. Be it festivals or discussions on a political or social issue, you will always find him speaking his heart and mind out on the social media platform. Yet again, he shared a piece of knowledge that would be useful for many as he revealed what the word ‘selfie’ is called in Hindi.

Mr. Bachchan who has an enormous following of 38.5 million on Twitter shared the information through a tweet which read, “T 3290 - For long there was an attempt to find a suitable Hindi word for 'Selfie' .. many suggestions came to me .. so .. not entirely satisfied I decided to coin one myself: ITS : 'वदय सह उसच :' व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र.”

T 3290 - For long there was an attempt to find a suitable Hindi word for 'Selfie' .. many suggestions came to me .. so .. not entirely satisfied I decided to coin one myself :

ITS :



'वदय सह उसच :' 🤪🤪

व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र



🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 16, 2019

He recently tweeted about how convenient Mumbai Metro was and wrote, “Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car. Came back very impressed said was faster, convenient and most efficient. Solution for Pollution. Grow more trees, I did in my garden. Have you?”

T 3290 - Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. 👍

Solution for Pollution ..

Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you ❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2019

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s film with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in "Jhund", "Chehre" and "Gulabo Sitabo".

