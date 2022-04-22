The Archies actors Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda look adorable together in this UNSEEN pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANAKHA2 Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan will feature in The Archies

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has collaborated with Netflix for a live-action musical film based on Archie Comics character Archie Andrews. The movie has been officially titled The Archies and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will be playing the title role in it, marking his debut in the movie business. In the upcoming film, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor are also cast opposite Agastya. The Archies has begun shooting in Mumbai recently and all the eyes will be on the movie.

In the meantime, a yet unseen picture of Agastya with Suhana is doing the rounds on social media. In the image, the two are seen sharing an adorable moment. The pic seems to be from a party they both attended. While Suhana is a friend of Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda, fans are seeing the two actors together for the first time. This has raised anticipation for The Archies even further.

The Archies is produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby as well as Graphic India. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India.

Though there hasn't been any official announcement from the makers, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper. The trio was also spotted on the film's set in March, reportedly for a costume trial.

