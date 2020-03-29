Amitabh Bachchan gives it in style to man who trolled him for plagiarizing a quote by Charles Darwin

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has become even more active on his social media platforms in the times when everybody is locked down as a preventive measure against the pandemic coronavirus. Every now and then, his tweets are giving his fans motivation to fight against the novel COVID-19. However, in a recent incident that happened on Facebook, a man tried to troll the actor for his post which he did including a quote by Charles Darwin and said that he plagiarized his quote later which he got it back from Big B in style.

Big B posted the quote and wrote, "'It’s not the strangest who survive, not the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change. ' Ef k." Later which a man named Sam G wrote, "Very strange and sad to note that you have now resorted to plagiarism. This is a quote by Charles Darwin at least you could have mentioned the same after the quote….. very sad and shameful."

In response, Big B wrote, "Sir Mr Sam G .. if you would care to notice the post, it is written within quotes(“), which indicated that it is not mine .. also please note that after the quote is over and (”) indicator is closed, there is a ~ Ef k written .. when this indication is given it shows where the quote came from .. The Ef is my extended family member whose initial is ‘k’ .. he sent me this , and i thought it was a good quote to share with the rest of my followers on FB .. some of the followers are English challenged, so I translated the quote to the best of my ability in Hindi .. that translation does not carry the (“) mark because it is mine .. and so at the end of the Hindi, there is a ~ mark, with my initials AB, which in Hindi (added the Hindi letters)."

Later, he even posted another post which seemed to be redirected to the same as it read, "Maturity is when we are content to feel we are right about something, without feeling the necessity to prove someone else is wrong. Ef Kv"