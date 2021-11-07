52 years ago, Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut today; see Big B's pic from first film Saat Hindustani

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's stills from Saat Hindustani

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut today, 52 years ago. In the five-decade-long film journey, Big B has given some of the best films of the Indian cinema, however, Bachchan's debut film Saat Hindustani will always remain memorable. Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan took a trip down the memory lane to mark this special day. Commemorating the occasion, Big B took to social media to share with his fans a picture from his first film. In the monochrome photo, a much younger looking Bachchan is seen sporting a rugged look with a serious expression.

"On 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film "Saat Hindustani" & it released on 7 November 1969…52 Years .. TODAY !!" he wrote penning down a nostalgic caption as he remembered the date he signed his first film. Fans, colleagues and celebrities flooded Big B's comment section with compliments and wishes. Reacting to the post, celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Rohit Roy and Ahaana Kumara among others dropped heart emojis. Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda too posted an emoji in the comment section. "And the history of Indian cinema started its most brilliant chapter," actor Tisca Chopra commented. "Thank god for 15th Feb 1969," actor Abhishek Banerjee added.

For the unversed, Indian action film Saat Hindustani written and directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, portrays the heroic story of seven Indians who attempt to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule. Besides debutant Bachchan, the cast included Madhu, Utpal Dutt, Shehnaz, A. K. Hangal and Anwar Ali (brother of Indian comedian Mehmood) among others.

Ahead on the work front, Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is also a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and has 'Mayday', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty.