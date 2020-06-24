Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan finally finds Hindi word for 'mask' and it's not less than a tongue twister

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and during the times when the country was in the state of a lockdown, his activity over the web increased even more. From sharing meaningful thoughts and lessons to father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poetry, from throwback photos to interaction with fans, the 'Don' actor has done it all. Speaking of this his latest post will make you wonder if you ever thought of searching the Hindi translation of a 'mask.' Yes, the mask which has now become a crucial part of our lives amid COVID-19 pandemic also has a Hindi word, and probably, Big B has caught hold of the same. But mind you, it's so confusing that you will feel like using it as a tongue twister for some fun.

Taking to Instagram he shared a photo of himself wearing a Gulabo Sitabo themed mask. Along with the same, he shared the Hindi word that happens to be 'Nasikamukhsanrakshak Keetaanurodhak Vayuchanak Vastrdoriyuktpattika.' He wrote, "मिल गया ! मिल गया ! मिल गया ! बहुत परिश्रम के बाद , MASK का अनुवाद मिल गया !After a lot of hard work by Ef Vb, he did the translation of 'MASK', in Hindi : *"नासिकामुखसंरक्षक कीटाणुरोधक वायुछानक वस्त्रडोरीयुक्तपट्टिका ! nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika."

Have a look at his post here:

The actor recently went down the memory lane and shared recalled his first drunk scene in Bollywood film Mili, co-starring his wife Jaya Bachchan. He wrote, " MILI' .. the film .. Jaya and me .. an art work of such beauty .. my first drunk scene in the film , much before the mirror scene of AAA, and Satte pe Satta, HUM, or Shakti."

T 3571 -' MILI' .. the film .. Jaya and me .. an art work of such beauty .. my first drunk scene in the film , much before the mirror scene of AAA, and Satte pe Satta, HUM, or Shakti pic.twitter.com/zMpSrOpi5r — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 22, 2020

On the event of the beginning of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on June 23, he shared a picture from the Holy place and wrote, "June 23 Jagannath Rath Yatra .. because of the vastness of the Festival the English word ‘juggernaut’ meaning huge powerful and overwhelming, was derived from it .. the origin of the word came from here JAGANNATH and the incredible temple in Puri Orissa."

On the work front, the actor's recent film Gulabo Sitabo released on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video and gained applauds. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film even starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Coming up next, Big B has Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. Not only this, but he even has Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and sports drama Jhund in the pipeline.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage