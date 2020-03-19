Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan feels like 'only inhabitant of Mumbai' amid coronavirus scare

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been taking to his social media to inform his fans about the COVID-19 disease. He has also been roped in by UNICEF and Indian Health Ministry to spread awareness about the disease. The Sholay actor has been urging his fans to stay safe and maintain hygiene to battle the virus. The actor has now taken to Twitter to share his feeling during the quaratine period.

"Never before have I seen the city Mumbai, in such complete silence .. suddenly you feel you are the only inhabitant of Mumbai .. be safe be in precaution and remain well", the Badla actor tweeted on Thurday morning.

T 3474 - Never before have I seen the city Mumbai, in such complete silence .. suddenly you feel you are the only inhabitant of Mumbai .. be safe be in precaution and remain well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2020

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of a hand which had a Home Quarantined stamp on it. Big B in his caption also revealed that stamping has been started and the officials are using the voting ink so that it doesn't fade away soon.

His captioned the image saying, "Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected.."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and Chehre.

