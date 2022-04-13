Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love: Amitabh Bachchan extends heartfelt greetings to Ranbir-Alia

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding on Baisakhi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended his heartfelt wishes to the couple. Taking to Instagram, Big B, on Wednesday, shared a video of Ranbir-Alia's love song 'Kesariya' from their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Alongside the clip, he wrote, "Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmastra."

Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with the lovebirds in Ayan Mukerji's most awaited film 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other during the sets of 'Brahmastra' only. This is their first film project together.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities kick-started on Wednesday with a mehendi ceremony at Vastu. Reportedly, their wedding will be a 4-day-long affair. The entire Kapoor family has arrived at Vaastu to join the couple for celebrations. Their Haldi ceremony will start from 9 in the morning, followed by the 'chooda ceremony', after that marriage will take place in the evening.

The families of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for the wedding ceremony of the power couple slated for Thursday, April 14. The baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. A contingent of policemen will be deployed to ensure the smooth movement of the baraat from one building to another.

