Amitabh Bachchan expresses nervousness as he begins filming for Mayday, Rakul Preet Singh reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan expresses nervousness as he begins filming for Mayday

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a bunch of eciting films in his kitty. After wrapping up the shoot of his reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, the superstar is all set to begin Ajay Devgn's Mayday. On Wednesday, Big B expressed feelings of nervousness and apprehension as he commenced shooting for the film. He shared a picture on Instagram and said that he still experiences feelings of fear and 'constant apprehension' whenever he begins filming for a new project. He wrote, "Dear Lord .. these first days on new films are always such a nightmare .. Petrified and in constant apprehension. Wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed ... Want to run away and hide." In the picture, Big B can be seen coming out of a car, wearing a white sweatshirt paired along with black pants.

On Twitter, Amitabh shared similar sentiments with a bunch of pictures and wrote in hindi, " नई फ़िल्म का पहला दिन , और हालत ख़राब ! tension apprehension नर्वस इयं (First day of new film, and feeling anxious! tension apprehension nervous). Big B's Mayday co-star Rakul Preet Singh replied to his tweet saying that she should be the one feeling nervous. "Sirrrrr yeh baat mujhe kehni chahiye (I should be the one saying this) soooo thrilled , nervous , excited to kickstart work with you," she wrote.

Sirrrrr 🙏🏻🙏🏻 yeh baat mujhe kehni chahiye 🙈😁 soooo thrilled , nervous , excited to kickstart work with you https://t.co/0qr65C1j9S — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 28, 2021

Directed and produced by Ajay, Mayday is a thriller drama, starring Big B, Rakul, and Angira Dhar. It will also feature Ajay in a pivotal role. The details of Amitabh's character have been kept under wraps. As per reports, YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, will make his acting debut with the film. Devgn had announced that 'Mayday' will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', has an impressive line-up of films in the pipeline including Rumi Jaffery-directed 'Chehre', Ayan Mukerji's superhero movie 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Nagraj Manjule's sports film 'Jhund'.