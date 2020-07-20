Image Source : INSTAGRAM.AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan expresses immense gratitude to well-wishers: 'Entire day is filled with your love'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to keep his blog up to date and also share updates on social media. On July 11, the legendary actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the novel coronavirus and subsequently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. A day later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive. Now, after being in home quarantine post their diagnosis, the mother-daughter duo were hospitalised on Friday.

Thanking his fans once more for their love and prayers, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Monday and said, "In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude."

T 3600 - In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude .. pic.twitter.com/7ZbZauBmQG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, he also shared a picture with folded hands on Instagram and wrote, "is all that I can muster .. for now."

Amitabh Bachchan has been actively sharing posts for his fans and for healthcare workers from the hospital on social media.

As per latest updates, the family is responding well to treatment. "They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source informed PTI.

The source further added, “Aishwarya had a cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days." In light of the Bachchan family testing positive, all four of their properties were sealed in Mumbai and sanitation process was carried out.

