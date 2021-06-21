Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan drops precious monochrome pic hugging his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was on a social media spree all of Monday. In different posts, Big B introduced fans to his furry co-star in an upcoming project, shared a thought on the benefits of yoga, commemorated World Music Day and lately shared a monochrome photograph bringing back memories of his father, Poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In the adorable image, the actor can be seen hugging his father. For the caption, Amitabh simple wrote, "FATHER.." along with a grainy black and white image that captures an emotional moment of the veteran actor and his late father.

About an hour before the post, Bachchan shared a note on World Music Day, which is being celebrated on Monday. He uploaded a picture in a studio wearing recording gear. "And music.. the best friend of your mind.." he wrote alongside the picture.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active stars on social media and he keeps sharing quirky and inspirational posts. In a post on Monday, he introduced his pawdorable 'co-star.' Taking to the photo-sharing application, Amitabh posted a picture of him with his four-legged friend. "My co-star at work. When he is on set the whole atmosphere changes...that is why they are man-woman's best friend," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, senior Bachchan recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer 'The Intern'. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. BIG B has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.

