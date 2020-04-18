Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 1.8 crore to Telugu cinema workers, Chiranjeevi lauds him for wonderful initiative

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 1.8 crore to Telugu cinema workers, Chiranjeevi lauds Big B for 'wonderful initiat

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 1.80 crore to Telugu cinema workers. South superstar Chiranjeevi, who starred with Big B in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, thanked him for his kind gesture on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan has donated 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs 1500 for the workers. Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs 1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family.A BIG THANK YOU to ‘BIG B’ for this wonderful initiative.These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores."

While extending his gratitude towards the Paa actor, Chiranjeevi also shared a picture which is from the latest short film Family that was created to spread a message on Coronavirus. The movie starred prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra along with other some other stars from the entertainment industry.

Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family.A BIG THANK YOU to ‘BIG B’ for this wonderful initiative.These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores pic.twitter.com/XK0vjL38MT — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 17, 2020

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

Meanwhile, the 2019 thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, remains Amitabh Bachchan's last release. The actor has films like Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund, in the pipeline.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage