Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party: Aishwarya Rai poses with Bipasha, SRK-Gauri Khan dazzle and more

A grand Bollywood Diwali party hosted by the Bachchans at their residence Jalsa on Sunday Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party is known to bring Bollywood's biggest stars under one roof and, truly scores of well-known faces made their presence felt at the bash.

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party, Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party: Sara with brother Ibrahim

Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Esha Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and several others were seen in attendance at Big B's grand Diwali party.

Posing with the Bachchan family-Amitabh, Abhishek ans Aishwarya, actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover shared some fun Diwali moments.

For the last two years, the Bachchans didn't host their bash as in 2017, Aishwarya Rai's father passed away and in 2018 because of the demise of Shweta Nanda's father-in-law. However, it was a differet story altogether in Diwali 2019.

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party Bipasha Basu and Aishwarya

Big B was recently released from the Nanavati hospital, where he was admitted due to a routine check-up. After several rumours floated around speculated the cause of his hospitalisation, the actor took to his Tumblr blog to ask his fans to give him and his privacy as health and illness are extremely private matters

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput

Kartik Aaryan

Farah Khan, Parineeti Chopra

