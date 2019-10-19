Amitabh Bachchan discharged from Nanavati Hospital

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan who was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai on Tuesday has finally been discharged after three-days of treatment. Though there are conflicting reports on his health problems, it is being said that he was admitted due to liver ailments. Few reports even stated that the megastar was in the hospital for routine checkup. He was discharged at 10 PM. His wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan took him home. The actor has been advised best rest for sometime

Big B has a history of liver issues as he has been surviving on just 25 % of his liver. The actor contracted Hepatitis B virus in 1982 when he was undergoing the treatment post fatal accident on the sets of Coolie. One of his blood donors was incidentally carrying the virus which and this led to cirrhosis. The actor revealed his ailment in an awareness video by UNICEF.

Reportedly, Big B has been kept in a special room, which is equivalent to an ICU. He is being frequently visited by his family members.

Amitabh Bachchan meets a sea of fans on his 77th birthday

The actor, however, continued his Twitter activity and this left his fans confused. On Karwa Chauth, Big B posted a photo with wife Jaya. ''करवाचौथ की शुभकामनाएँ ; उन्हें ,जो प्रण करती हैं पति के जीवन के लिए,'' he wrote.

T 3521 - WAH .. !!🙏🤗



“खूबसूरती का मुकाबला आज अपने पूरे शबाब पर था,

आज एक चांद दूसरे चांद के इन्तजार में था” ~ Ef PA



Karva chauth ki shubhkamanayein .. unhein jo pran karti hain pati ki jeevan ke liye

करवाचौथ की शुभकामनाएँ ; उन्हें ,जो प्रण करती हैं पति के जीवन के लिए pic.twitter.com/dSAVekhJeE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

He even shared some much-needed gyan and threw some light on harsh-realities of the society. ''लोग अक्सर कहते हैं : "और ये है , हमारी घर की बहू " ये नहीं कहते की : "और ये घर हमारी बहू का है " !,'' he tweeted.

T 3522 - लोग अक्सर कहते हैं : "और ये है , हमारी घर की बहू "

ये नहीं कहते की : "और ये घर हमारी बहू का है " ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 18, 2019

Earlier, in February 2012, the actor was admitted to Seven Hills hospital after he complained of acute abdominal pain. Even in March 2017, he was rushed to hospital due to uneasiness. Later, he informed his fans about his well-being with a tweet.

Jaya Bachchan calls husband Amitabh Bachchan her kid in throwback video

On the professional front, Amitabh has a couple of films in the pipeline including Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News