Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan dedicates film Coolie song 'sari duniya ka bojh' to doctors working amid COVID-19 outbreak

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans encouraged to keep indoors as the novel coronavirus increase rapidly in the country. From urging fans to take care of their hygiene to lauding the government for taking precautionary measures to combat the situation, Big B is making every tweet count during this time. On Friday, the megastar shared yet another heart-touching post dedicated to all the doctors who have been working tirelessly for curing the people affected by the novel COVId-19.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a picture of a doctor holding the earth on his shoulders and wrote, "sari duniya ka bojh hum uthate hai" The actor has taken reference from his 1983 film Coolie which had the song 'Sari Duniya Ka Bojh'. Through his post, Big B appreciated the work done by the doctors all over the world and also gave a message to his fans to respect them.

T 3491 - " सारी दुनिया का बोझ हम उठाते हैं ..." 🎼

( my song from film 'Coolie' ) pic.twitter.com/XfeSIYSn3R — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

In case you are wondering which song, watch it here-

The tweet came after the news of a doctor getting attacked in Telangana by a person who tested positive for Covid-19 broke the internet on Thursday. The man attacked the doctor after they confirmed that the man's brother died due to coronavirus. In another instance, locals of Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore pelted stones at health workers who had arrived to screen people in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan asked his fans to stay indoors in a unique way. Sharing a close-up monochrome photo of himself, the actor captioned the post, "Beware !! Stay home, don't go outside ! Don't let this corona turn on you." The actor also says that when you read 'corona' backward, it is read as 'नारोको" (Naroco). Check out the post here-

T 3490 - ख़बरदार !!! घर में रहो , बाहर ना निकलो !

इस कमबख़्त 'कोरोना' , को उलटा मत पड़ने दीजिए !!



नहीं नहीं ... आप मेरी बात नहीं समझ रहे हैं !

'कोरोना' को उलटा पढ़िए ... हो जाएगा ... 'नारोको" ... !!! 😧 pic.twitter.com/UFECkSTFrs — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page