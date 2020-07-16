After being hospitalised, Amitabh Bachchan urges fans to stay away from 'six kinds of people'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN__ Amitabh Bachchan urges fans to stay away from 'six kinds of people'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday, informed his fans that he has been hospitalized in Nanavati Hospital after testing COVID19 positive. The fans have been praying for his speedy recovery since them and continuous yagnas and havans are being performed for his long life. While being in the hospital, Big B is keeping up with his daily dose of tweets and wise words that he shares with his fans. On Wednesday, the superstar took to social media to urge fans to stay away from 'six kinds of people' that posses negativity.

Sharing an artistic portrait of himself, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters"

Earlier, Big B had taken to social media to express his gratitude towards the fans who have been wishing for his speedy recovery. He thanked them with his words in Hindi. He wrote, "Prarthanaon, sad bhavnaon ki musladhar baarish ne sneh roopi bandhan ka baandh tod diya hai; beh gaya, sthir reh na paaya, tar kar diya mujhe iss apaar pyaar ne, mere iss ekakipan ke andhere ko jo tumne prajwalit kar diya hai, vyakt na kar paunga vyaktigat aabhaar, bas nat mastak hoon main."

In another tweet, he wrote, "It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Folded hands...Thank you for your eternal love and affection "

T 3593 -

प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने

स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ;

बह गया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने,

मेरे एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने,

प्रज्वलित कर दिया है

व्यक्तिगत आभार मैं व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा ,

बस शीश झुकाके नत मस्तक हूँ मैं 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2020

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3594 -



श्वेत वर्ण आभूषण



सेवा भाव समर्पण



ईश्वर रूपी देवता ये



पीड़ितों के संबल ये



स्वयं को मिटा दिया



गले हमें लगा लिया



पूजा दर्शन के स्थान ये



परचम इंसानियत के



~ अब — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested COVID19 positive. While wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan and her kids -- Navya and Agastya-- have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Even Abhishek took to Twitter to thank fans for their prayers and also informed about their health. He wrote, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers" His another tweet read, "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in home quarantine in Jalsa, Jaya Bachchan is under home quarantine in their other bungalow Pratiksha.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Earlier on Monday, hospital sources said that the Bachchan father-son duo was "clinically stable". "They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy," a hospital insider told PTI. "Their vitals and appetite are fine," the source added.

