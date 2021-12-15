Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN/VICKY Amitabh Bachchan sends 'vadhaiyaan' to Sham Kaushal post Vicky-Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Days after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's grand wedding, megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent best wishes to the couple. Big B penned a sweetest post on social media to congratulate Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal and called him an 'endearing and humble human.' Revealing that he knows Sham Kaushal for ages, Amitabh shared a throwback photo from a film's set, which featured the superstar along with Sham sharing a sweet moment. He wrote, "… on set with Action Director, Sham (Shyam) Kaushal, Vicky’s father .. been working with him for ages .. a most humble endearing and loveable human ..Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan."

Taking to the comment section, Vicky wrote, "Sir!" along with heart and folded-hand emojis.

Earlier, Sham Kaushal shared a picture of Vicky and Katrina from their engagement ceremony along with a beautiful caption. Welcoming his daughter-in-law, Sham captioned the post as "A relationship full of love and respect for each other and blessed by God, parents and millions of well wishers. Gratitude." In the picture, Katrina and Vicky can be seen dressed in Sabyasachi's colour-coordinated outfits. Katrina Kaif blushes after paparazzi ask Vicky Kaushal 'how's the josh' | VIDEO

In one of the most beautiful weddings of all time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9. They got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The ceremonies included mehendi, haldi, sangeet and the wedding. After tying the knot, the duo announced the news by sharing a string of pictures from the 'saat pheras'. The star couple reportedly started dating in 2019.

"Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together, " Katrina Kaif captioned the pictures. For the wedding, Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee whille Vicky worn a beige sherwani after his 'sehrabandi'.

The couple also made it official that they would soon host a reception in Mumbai for those who were not invited to the very private marriage ceremony at Sawai Madhopur.