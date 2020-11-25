Amitabh Bachchan clicks secret selfie featuring Shweta, Jaya Bachchan: Family at work

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan clicks secret selfie featuring Shweta, Jaya Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of his upcoming project with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan as he shared a secret selfie from the sets. The veteran actor who is quite active on social media took to Instagram to share the picture that shows him and his family decked in traditional attire. While the 'Coolie' actor is seen wearing a yellow coloured kurta with a golden coloured pagdi and a pearl necklace, his wife can be seen wearing a magenta coloured saree.

Bachchan's daughter Shweta on the other hand can be seen dressed in an elegant golden coloured saree with a mask on her face as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. "Family at work," the 78-year-old actor wrote in the caption of the post.

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday encouraged fans to fight the ongoing pandemic bravely, with a message saying they are not alone. Big B shared a selfie on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen travelling to work in his car wearing a mask. "Off to work .. a long day like everyday .. stay safe .. you are not alone .. we are all in this together and shall remain together to fight .. love you all," he captioned the photo.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen on television hosting the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and he keeps giving a sneak peek into his personal life and sharing work-related updates for his fans and followers on social media.

On the films front, Bachchan's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B also recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

