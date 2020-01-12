Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan cherishes good old times spent with parents and Jaya Bachchan, see throwback video

An Amitabh Bachchan fan posted an old video of the megastar and his family on the internet recently. Big B reposted the same on his Twitter handle. In the video, the Badla actor is seen in conversation with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and mother Teji Bachchan. Wife Jaya Bachchan is also a part of the video and all of them seem to be having a good and fun-filled family time.

Reposting the throwback video, Big B wrote, "such moments .. loved and lived again and again”.

such moments .. loved and lived again and again https://t.co/Pjwivg8gzf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2020

In a career spanning five decades, Bachchan has stayed at the top, surprising fans with memorable performances film after film.

Born to renowned Hindi poet Harisvanshrai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan in 1942, Bachchan started his cinema journey as a voice-over artiste for Mrinal Sen's Bengali film "Bhuvan Shome" and made his debut as an actor with "Saat Hindustani", which was not a box office success.

After a series of flops, the actor finally tasted success in 1973 as a lead hero with Prakash Mehra's action film "Zanjeer". The movie established him as the 'Angry Young Man', a persona created by scriptwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, that embodied the frustrations and disappoinments of that generation.

He channelled the avatar in films such as "Deewar", "Sholay", "Mr Natwarlal", "Lawaaris", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "Trishul", "Shakti" and "Kaala Patthar". Bachchan tapped into his sensitive side in middle-of-the-road films like "Abhimaan", "Millie", "Kabhie Kabhie" and "Silsila".

He also tried his hand at comedy and went on to deliver hits like "Namak Halal", "Satte Pe Satta", "Chupke Chupke" and "Amar Akbar Anthony" among others. After a dip in his career during '80s, came the iconic role of gangster Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in Mukul S Anand's "Agneepath" (1990), which earned him his first National Film Award.