Amitabh Bachchan channels his angry man spirit; fans go 'Kya Baat Hai' as he smashes glass door

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in his 80s but he can still give any young actor a run for their money. The actor, who will soon be seen in Jhund, shared a picture from what appears to be the sets of his upcoming project. Taking to Instagram, Big B posted an action-packed photograph, where he can be seen smashing a glass in a filmy style. "After 53 years and age 80 .. there are some things that never change .. ACTION," he captioned the post.

Seeing the picture fans could not stop heaping praises on Amitabh Bachchan. A user wrote, "To me, Bollywood is synonymous with Amitab Bachan and you are truly the greatest actor any movie industry has ever produced. Truly inspiring!" Another said "Kya baat hai legend." A thrid user added, "Hindi filmon ka itihaas hai ki jab bhi aapki film mein entry hoti ya kisi ko bachane aap aate....to jitani citiyan ya shor aapki filmon mein hota tha.....waisa na kahin dekha or na hi dekhane ko mila....aap bhi ishwer ki adhbhutt rachna ho. (In the entire history of Hindi films, no other film or star has ever received the kind of whistles and appreciation that you get upon your entry in a film. You are a wonderful creation of God)."

Currently, he is waiting for the release of his new film 'Jhund', in which he will be seen essaying the role of a football coach. The official trailer of Amitabh Bachchan starrer was released by the makers on Wednesday. Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the trailer gives a special glimpse into the universe of the notorious squad and their vital journey. This interesting journey brought to life by Big B and director Nagraj Manjule will arrive in cinemas on 4th March 2022.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Apart from Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan has a number of projects in the pipeline including Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious project 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, he will also be seen in 'Goodbye,' 'Uunchai', 'Mayday', and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

