Amitabh Bachchan calls granddaughter Aaradhya ‘pride of the family’ post her strong speech at school event

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan calls granddaughter Aaradhya ‘pride of the family’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined his family to attend granddaughter Aaradhya’s annual day celebrations at Dhirubhai Ambani School on Friday. The little diva performed at the event and made her parents, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, proud who graced the front rows. Aaradhya also gave a powerful speech on strong women at the cultural event. The photos and videos of her performance have already gone viral on the internet.

Not just the actors but many fan pages have been sharing videos of the vent. Reacting to one video that sang praises for little munchkin Aaradhya, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “The pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA.” There is no denying that the whole family is proud of the 8-year-old star kid for her confidence and conviction on the stage.

.. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women ..

OUR dearest AARADHYA .. https://t.co/jQ9FFrmBEZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 20, 2019

Dressed in a saree, Aaradhya looked pretty with high bun and make up. Her speech went on like, “I am Kanya (girl). I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe, I will be loved, I will be respected. A world, where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but, will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world, where knowledge will come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity.”

Along with Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh, Aish’s mother Brinda Rai and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan also graced the event and cheered up for her little girl. Other Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan, Raveena Tandon and photographer Dabboo Ratnani also attended the annual day celebration. Check out the photos here-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his family for teh annual function, Raveena Tandon also attended

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan arrived to support their kids at teh school

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan also attended the school function

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya looks cute in red saree for Annual Day

