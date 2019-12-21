Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan calls granddaughter Aaradhya ‘pride of the family’ post her strong speech at school event

Amitabh Bachchan calls granddaughter Aaradhya ‘pride of the family’ post her strong speech at school event

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined his family to attend granddaughter Aaradhya’s annual day celebrations at Dhirubhai Ambani School on Friday.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2019 16:32 IST
Amitabh Bachchan calls granddaughter Aaradhya ‘pride of the family’
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Amitabh Bachchan calls granddaughter Aaradhya ‘pride of the family’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined his family to attend granddaughter Aaradhya’s annual day celebrations at Dhirubhai Ambani School on Friday. The little diva performed at the event and made her parents, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, proud who graced the front rows. Aaradhya also gave a powerful speech on strong women at the cultural event. The photos and videos of her performance have already gone viral on the internet.

Not just the actors but many fan pages have been sharing videos of the vent. Reacting to one video that sang praises for little munchkin Aaradhya, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “The pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA.” There is no denying that the whole family is proud of the 8-year-old star kid for her confidence and conviction on the stage.

Dressed in a saree, Aaradhya looked pretty with high bun and make up. Her speech went on like, “I am Kanya (girl). I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe, I will be loved, I will be respected. A world, where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but, will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world, where knowledge will come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity.”

View this post on Instagram

‬‏‪#AaradhyaBachchan delivers a powerful statement on women empowerment at her school’s annual day 😍🌺🎆event . This is the education of Aishwarya who fulfilled her duty as a mother and teaches her daughter everything that every child should know. Her will will be the successor to her mother in the near future.👌😍 @pinkvilla .@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @bachchan . . اراديا من افتتاح العرض المسرحي لليوم السنوي لمدرستها الدولية "دروباهي امباني" . ألقت بعض الكلمات لتمكين المرأة 🌺 . الجمهور أشادوا بها و بتربية امها 👌 . بالنسبة لي أول مرة اسمع صوتها 🥀 . #ايشواريا_راي / #aishwaryarai 💫 #ايشواريا_راي_باتشان / #AishwaryaRaiBachchan 💫 #اراديا_باتشان / #aradhyabachchan 💫 #باتشان / #bachchan 💫 #ابهيشيك_باتشان / #abhishekbachan 💫 #اميتاب_باتشان / #amitabachan 💫 #بوليود / #bollywood 💫

A post shared by Aishwaryaraibachchan_arb (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arbfc) on

Along with Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh, Aish’s mother Brinda Rai and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan also graced the event and cheered up for her little girl. Other Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan, Raveena Tandon and photographer Dabboo Ratnani also attended the annual day celebration. Check out the photos here-

India Tv - Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his family for teh annual function, Raveena Tandon also attended

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his family for teh annual function, Raveena Tandon also attended

India Tv - Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan arrived to support their kids at teh school

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan arrived to support their kids at teh school

India Tv - Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan also attended the school function

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan also attended the school function

India Tv - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya looks cute in red saree for Annual Day

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya looks cute in red saree for Annual Day

 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets a new release date

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News