Amitabh Bachchan's staff member tests COVID positive, worried fans wish 'get well soon' to actor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan got fans worried when he informed them of 'domestic covid situation'. He didn't divulge any details of what he's talking about. While the actor who usually gives an account of his day on his blog left fans confused by updating just a line in his blog post on Tuesday. Later, it was revealed that one of actor's staff members has tested COVID positive. A total of 31 staff members were tested at Big B's house, out of which one turned out to be positive.

"Dealing with some domestic Covid situations," he wrote in his blog and promised that he "will connect later." Soon after his post, netizens rushed to the comment section dropping concerning messages. While a number of users asked him if the situation is better, many hoped he's doing fine. Several others wished him a speedy recovery and wrote 'get well soon'.

Big B is one of those rare gems who not only impresses the audience with his films but aces the social media game too. The actor has always managed to find ways to stay connected to his friends. He is super active on Twitter and Instagram and makes sure he shares insights about his daily life with fans through his blog.

It was in 2020 when Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he has tested COVID-19 positive. Along with him Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya had also contracted the virus.

Ahead on the work front, He was last seen in 'Chehre' which also featured Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. The film is a multi-starrer and also stars South superstar Rashmika Mandanna and Elli Avrram.

He is also a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The epic fantasy superhero film has been in the making for 3 years and has run into delays owing to its scale. The three-part film is Ayan Mukherjee's most ambitious as he has spent six years of his life working on the film before it went on floors in 2018.

He is also set to appear in titles like 'Mayday', 'Jhund', and 'The Intern' remake.