Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Special: Anand Pandit promises meals for 8,000 children, 800 hearing aids

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANANDPANDIT Anand Pandit's Post with Amitabh Bachchan

As the megastar of Bollywood turns 80 today, friends and fans are unstoppable as they shower love on their beloved actor. Producer Anand Pandit has planned to celebrate his close friend's birthday with a special gesture this year. He has promised to distribute 8000 meals in orphanages across Mumbai and Gujarat. He will also be donating 800 hearing aids to senior citizens and kids in Mumbai.

On this special gesture the producer shared, "At a time when most people would be content to wind down and enjoy the fruits of their labor, Mr. Bachchan is at the peak of his powers as an actor and continues to strike awe in the hearts of his millions of fans. Completing eight 'parikramas' around the earth with such joy and magnificence is no small milestone and I wanted to make a special gesture to celebrate this momentous day".

He also took to his Instagram account to wish the megastar. He posted a picture with Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, "I have been one of your biggest fans & seen some of your films 100s of times. If there’s anyone who has inspired me to venture into Bollywood it’s you! Wishing my idol, dear friend, a fabulous actor & an amazing human being, @amitabhbachchan a very Happy Birthday!".

He added, As a fan, I watched every Bachchan film on the big screen and then had the privilege of working with him in a couple of films. What I have learned from observing him is that human beings have immense power to not just achieve extraordinary success for themselves but to also inspire others to dream big and achieve unimaginable glory. The impact he has had on others through his life and work is immeasurable and I wanted to pay tribute to the man and his legacy by making this gesture."

Anand and Big B's friendship is an open book in the industry. Anand Pandit has so far produced 53 films in languages including Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati. Bollywood celebrities are often seen at parties hosted by him. Pandit had earlier co-produced a film ‘Chehere’ with Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, he also produced the film ‘Big Bull’ with Abhishek Bachchan in the leading role. The duo's friendship even made the Shehenshah of Bollywood to appear on the Gujarati silver screen. The uncrowned emperor of Bollywood has delivered dialogues for 'Fakt Mahilao Mate', produced by Anand Pandit, Vaishal Shah.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and others pour in wishes

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan turns 80: How Shahenshaah of Bollywood changed dynamics of superstardom on TV as well

Latest Entertainment News