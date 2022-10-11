On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Shweta & Abhishek go crazy dancing as they watch Big B's Don at midnight

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETABACHCHAN Shweta & Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday | It's a big day not only for Big B but for all his fans and family. As the megastar turns 80, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated midnight by watching their father's film on celluloid. The two were seen clapping, and dancing along with fans who turned up at the cinema hall to watch a late-night screening of Big B's popular film Don. Shweta shared videos on her Instagram Stories too.

She also posted videos shared by Ananya Panday, who along with her father Chunky Panday and friend Shanaya Kapoor and her father Sanjay Kapoor watched Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar Anthony in Mumbai.

Ananya also posted a video of the same. "I got to watch ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ in theatres in 2022 with my Papa who had seen it 20 times in theatres when it released in 1977 we got to experience the film with the best @azmishabana18 ji watching the film with us (you can hear someone screaming - woh ladki idhar hai - when she comes on screen) We miss you, it was magical seeing you on screen Rishi ji, Vinod ji & Parveen ji love you @neetu54 ji I can’t even begin to describe the feeling of watching this film in cinemas a houseful theatre - everyone cheering, whistling, dancing, singing, mouthing dialogues and celebrating the magic that is Amit Ji and the movies thank you for this unforgettable experience," she wrote.

Also marking Amitabh Bachchan's special day, his daughter Shweta Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a bunch of photographs featuring her adorable moments spent with her father. In one of the images, we can see Big B holding little Shweta's hands. Another picture shows little Big B standing with his late parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. For the caption, Shweta chose to use the lyrics of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's song 'Tu Jhoom'. "Peeda nu mai seene laavan..Te mai hasdi jaavan..Oooh, peeda nu mai seene laavan..Te mai hasdi jaavan..Dhuppan de naal lad-lad ke ve labhiya apniyan chaavan..Dukh v apne, sukh v apne, mai te bas eh jaana..Sab nu samajh ke ki karna aye..Dil nu eh samjhavan..Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoomTu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom -- To my grand old man Happy 80th Birthday," she wrote.

Apart from Shweta, Amitabh's granddaughter Navya, too, penned a heartwarming post for him on his 80th birthday. She took a stroll down memory lane and dropped her childhood picture with her 'nana'.

"Tu na thakega kabhi tu na rukega kabhi tu na mudega kabhi kar shapath kar shapath kar shapath agnipath agnipath agnipath.There never has, and never will be anyone like you . happy birthday nana," Navya captioned the post.

Big B began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then he has been enthralling audiences with versatile roles. Ahead of his 80th birthday, he came up with the film 'Goodbye', which is currently running in theatres. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone and 'Project K'. He also has 'Uunchai' in his kitty.

