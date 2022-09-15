Amitabh Bachchan autographs KBC 14 contestant's hand to avoid THIS confusion | Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan autographs KBC 14 contestant's hand

Amitabh Bachchan hosts one of the most famous and well-liked quiz shows in the country. The programme draws participants from all over the nation who compete for a hefty amount. Recently, Big B signed on the hand of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Anurag Kumar to avoid any kind of confusion that his twin brother Anoop might take the hotseat.

On the quiz-based reality show, the 29-year-old real estate agent from Lucknow took the hotseat, and his hilarious conversation with the host about his twin brother left everyone in splits.In fact before going for a break in the show, Big B was apprehensive that Anoop will take the hotseat in place of his brother, so he got up and signed on the palm of Anurag. "I am signing on your hand so that there is no confusion," the actor said.

Before beginning the game, Big B told Anurag and Anoop that they both looked so similar, and asked how they avoided any kind of confusion.To this, Anoop, Anurag's brother sitting in the audience, replied: "Sir whoever calls our name, Anoop or Anurag, one turns to respond and do the required work. Their work is done, that is all that is required. No one bothers who the actual person is."

Big B responded to Anoop saying, "I can ask you all the questions." Later, their mother revealed how once she administered the same injection to Anoop twice because they both look so similar." The conversations had the audience burst into laughing.

Earlier, on 23rd August, the megastar contracted the COVID-19 virus for the second time and took to social media to inform fans regarding same. He was in isolation for nine days. On 1st September, he informed fans that he had tested negative and would be resuming work. He wrote, " He wrote "Back at work..your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude..negative last night and 9 days isolation over..mandatory is 7 days..My love as ever to all. You are kind and concerned throughout..the family is so full of care..have only my folded hands for you."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

