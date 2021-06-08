Amitabh Bachchan asks fans to 'not be lax, keep the protocol' as country begins to unlock

Image Source : TWITTER/@KINGASHU_786 Amitabh Bachchan asks fans to 'not be lax, keep the protocol'

As the country begins to unlock after a decline in Covid cases and death, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan urged the people to not become carefree. He stated that everyone still needs to follow covid appropriate behavior and not let the situation go out of hand. He tweeted, "Even though conditions on CoviD, in some locations may be seeing a decline.. PLEASE DO NOT be lax .. keep the protocol ..

Wash hands, wear masks, keep the distance, control travel to the very essentials, and follow the time limits .. and get VACCINATED."

Earlier also Big B had asked his fans to maintain 'CoviD precautionary protocol.' He had said, "keep the calm .. keep following the CoviD precautionary protocol .. do not be lax .. be in protection .. be in protection for the others too ..

prayers."

Big B also appealed through his blog and said, "It is a long journey and still many miles to cover." He wrote, "some very guarded relaxations of the lockdown in certain parts of the Country have been initiated and Mumbai is one such. There is a face of appreciable relief among many and the desire to move about with the just precautions and the protocol of travel timing restrictions do prevail. Restricted travel becomes operational .. the offices of work begin operations and the absolute needed facilities get going."

He added, "The preparations for the eventual third wave are getting a speeded attention .. all the necessary that were caught unawares in the last few months have been or are being given due need and there seems to be a sense of contentment in the workings so far for the eventualities that may occur ..It is a long journey and still many miles to cover , but each step in the right direction shall count."

"We are a caring society .. we shall prevail .. so help me God..Keep safe .. do not feel that the relaxation of the conditions means that all is clear .. NO .. far from it .. we must continue to take all the necessary precautions .. wash hands , wear the mask keep the distance .. if work is permitted get the vaccinations , but be in precaution .. obey the directions given by the medical fraternity"

Recently, Big B completed 52 years in the film industry. Looking back at his career, he said that he still wonders how it all went by. He posted a collage of his character looks from 56 movies, each one from one year of his work. He started off with his debut film Saat Hindustani in 1969 for the collage. Right from his debut film, Saat Hindustani to Mohabbatein, Baghban, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Paa, and Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan shared a special collage to mark the big day.

In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan looked back at his five decades in Bollywood and wrote, "52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by."

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer 'The Intern'. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. BIG B has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.