Amitabh Bachchan appeared at Rishi Kapoor, Neetu's wedding with a bandaged hand. See photos

After Rishi Kapoor's death, many celebrities are sharing their beautiful memories with the 'Karz' star. But megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an incident from his life just a day before the death of his 102 Not Out co-star. Big B on his blog wrote on the day when his film 'Mahaan' completed 37 years. He talked about how he visited Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's wedding with a bandaged hand after suffering a serious injury that happened on the sets in Chennai. His injuries were the result of the shooting of a song and action sequence where he had to slid down the rope. He even shared the poster of the film and wrote, "never realised that rope friction is the worst burn ever .. the shot happened .. sliding down I knew I was damaging my hand but what the heck the show must go on .. shot over the hand lacerated to bits."

Mahaan poster

Further, the actor states that he was taken to the hospital and was "drugged , treated, stitched up and bandaged" later which he left for Rishi and Neetu’s wedding function held at the Burmah Shell complex in Chembur. In the pictures Big B shared he can be seen all suited up with a customary pink turban on his head with a bandaged hand.

Amitabh Bachchan at Rishi Kapoor's wedding

Amitabh returned to Chennai the next day for the shooting and his injury could not get time to heal well as his burnt again while lighting firecrackers on Diwali. Sharing the same incident, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, "the art of camouflaging the injured hand became a routine exercise later too, when it blew up during Divali, handling a bomb firecracker .. immediate films .. Inquilab and Sharaabi .. hand in pocket mostly or a handkerchief wrapped around to express style."

Amitabh Bachchan

Rishi Kapoor passed away a day later at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years.

