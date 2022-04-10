Amitabh Bachchan catches Ajay Devgn 'range haathon' for breaking rules; latter has an EPIC 'jawaab'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AJAY DEVGN/AMITABH BACHCHAN Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, who will soon be seen sharing screen space in 'Runway 34', engaged in a hilarious Twitter banter by sharing stills from each other's films. Big B took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Ajay Devgn from his film 'Phool Aur Kaante', in which the latter can be seen riding between two motorcycles, as he makes a heroic entry. "T 4246 - Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab? #Runway34," the tweet read.

Ajay Devgn gave the best response, by retweeting a still from 'Sholay', in which Dharmendra can be seen sitting on Bachchan's shoulders while he drives a sidecar motorcycle. He captioned it, “Sir you were saying…” Reacting to their social media fun, Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Hahaha. Loving this banter." Rakul Preet Singh, who also stars in 'Runway 34', added, "As always Capt. Vikrant is on top of his game ;) #Runway34 @SrBachchan @ajaydevgn." ALSO READ: Runway 34: Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt video as he recalls working with Ajay Devgn's father

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, prior to his upcoming release 'Runway 34', shared a heartfelt video on his Instagram, where he answered the question 'what was that one thing which made you say yes to this film?'. On being asked about it, he simply summed it up by saying 'Ajay Devgn'. He further spoke about their 'very long association' that began with his father Veeru Devgan. He went on to talk about Veeru Devgan's contribution to Hindi Cinema, recalling the times they've worked together in the past. Runway 34: The real story behind Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's mid-air thriller will give you goosebumps

For the unversed, Veeru Devgan was an Indian action choreographer, actor and film director who worked in more than 200 Bollywood films.

Meanwhile, 'Runway 34' is directed and produced by Devgn, which is his second directorial venture since 'Shivaay' in 2016. The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning. 'Runway 34' will hit theatres on April 29.

