Amit Sadh warns of fake Twitter account pretending to be his digital team

Actor Amit Sadh has warned of a fake Twitter account that pretends to communicate on his behalf on social media. The account goes by the name of @Team_AmitSadh. The actor has clarified he is not associated with any such account and directly communicates with fans from his own account.

"Hey u lovely people! There has been an overpouring of love from you all and I'm truly touched. But I request u all to not make accounts like @Team_AmitSadh as it misguides people. I want to clarify it's not associated with me. I connect with my fans directly and will always!" Amit tweeted on Saturday, from his verified account @TheAmitSadh.

The actor is generally quite active on Twitter and personally replies to messages from fans and followers.

Actor Amit Sadh started his journey from television and has been impressing the viewers with his stellar performances in web shows and Bollywood films. Recently he was seen in Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, and left viewers amazed by his role as the tough cop. However, Amit Sadh's acting journey hasn't been an easy one. In a recent interview, the actor shared that during the beginning of his career, people were very rude and disrespectful towards him.

In the interview, Amit Sadh revealed that he started his career from TV but he did not leave the medium. He said that he was banned. The actor said that people called each other and said not to work with him. He had also shared that he stopped getting work even when his first film Kai Po Che earned much applaud. He revealed that he got a call from a big producer who told him that there are many stories about him and his whereabouts. However, he later decided to put all his anger into work and started meeting good people. He said, "Destiny never changes with money, but sometimes it turns by meeting good people too."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a web series based on the Uri surgical strike of September, 2016. Titled "Avrodh: The Siege Within", the series casts Amit in the role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.

(With IANS Inputs)

