Amit Sadh recovers from Covid-19, resumes filming for 'Breathe Into The Shadows 3'

After recovering from Covid-19, Amit Sadh is back on the sets of the upcoming third season of 'Breathe Into The Shadows', where he will reprise his character of a tough cop, Kabir Sawant. The upcoming season will also star Abhishek Bachchan, who was most recently seen in 'Bob Biswas' and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

Sharing his excitement to be back to filming the series, the actor said: "I am thankful to everyone for their warm wishes. I am very excited to be back on the sets of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' and resume the shooting. The series is very close to my heart because it gives me a lot to explore as an actor."

Calling acting a liberating process, he said: "It is one of the most creatively liberating processes, and I missed the feeling of being in front of the camera every day. So, I am looking forward to filming the rest of the show."

It was late last month when Actor Amit Sadh had tested COVID-19 positive. He had taken to his verified social media account to share the same. Amit informed that he has home quarantined himself and is following all advice suggested by the doctors. A confident Amit had said he'll come out of this stronger and better. The actor also urged everyone to be safe and take precautionary measures to safeguard themselves from coronavirus.

Sharing an official statement on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all."

Amit was last seen in the short film, 'Ek Jhalak' where he essayed the role of a single father.