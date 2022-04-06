Amid Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding rumours, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s wedding invite goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT, NEETU KAPOOR Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Rishi-Neetu Kapoor

We might soon hear the wedding bells for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple is reported to be tying the knot in the next few weeks, however, the duo has neither confirmed nor denied the reports. As fans wait for a confirmation from the celebrities, the wedding invite of Ranbir's parents -- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor -- has surfaced on the Internet.

The viral photo is of the reception invite that the Kapoors reportedly sent out to their loved ones as they celebrated the marriage of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actors got married in 1980 and their reception took place on January 23 with the family members in attendance. The reception invite reads, “Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh).” Have a look:

Latest media reports suggest that the duo that is very close to their families will host a traditional Punjabi wedding. Ranbir and Alia's wedding date is said to be April 17, and the festivities are speculated to begin from April 14.

Ranbir and Alia, who have been dating for around four years, are reportedly planning to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at RK house in Chembur, Mumbai, just like late star Rishi Kapoor and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's wedding ceremonies took place in 1980. The couple will be inviting only close family members and friends.

Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of his upcoming film Brahmastra. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's reception in 2018.