Amitabh Bachchan shares Instagram post wishing Kangana Ranaut on 'Dhaakad' song, but soon deletes it

The teaser of the first song from Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad was released recently on YouTube recently. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished Kangana after the track She's On Fire's teaser was shared by the team. However, to the fans' surprise, Big B deleted the social media post promoting Kangana's upcoming movie for reasons best known to him.

According to ETimes, Big B shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “All good wishes," followed by a thumbs up emoji. He had also tagged Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and other members of the team in his post. But later took it down.

She's On Fire is from rapper Badshah for Kangana's upcoming film Dhaakad. It showcases her character agent Agni's power, how she is on this mission, and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal. In the short song clip, Kangana is seen in her fierce avatar and wields heavy guns, swords, knives and other deadly items. Arjun Rampal also features in the promotional track. The song is well-picturised and Kangana looks stunning in her avatar.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, Kangana wrote, "Fire, so hot and destructive, even the Fire Brigade cannot put it out! She's on Fire! Song out tomorrow on SRE Music. Check out the link in bio. #Dhaakad is releasing on 20th May 2022 (sic)."

Kangana said about the song, "I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah composes them. They are full of life and the tempo gets you grooving."

Dhaakad's trailer was released recently and has been getting a favourable response from the fans.

The movie will release on may 20 and will clash with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.