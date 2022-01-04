Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMEESHA PATEL Is Ameesha Patel dating Faisal Patel? Actress reacts after latter proposes to her on Twitter

Actress Ameesha Patel recently made headlines after Faisal Patel's proposal tweet went viral. Late politician Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel responded to Ameesha’s birthday wish tweet by expressing his feelings. He made a marriage proposal to her publicly on Twitter, making netizens wonder if they are dating.

It all started on the special occasion of Faisal’s birthday on December 30, the actress shared a collage of photos to wish him and wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling Faisal Patel, love you, have a good year." ​It was followed by Faisal’s reply, which read, “I’m formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?” However, he later deleted the tweet.

Clearing the air, Ameesha Patel had debunked all the ongoing speculations by saying she's just friends with Faisal Patel. "It is hilarious! Faisal and I go back a long way. We have known each other for years. I am friends with him and his sister. That message was just an internal joke between us. There is nothing more to it. I am single and I am happy being single. I am not interested in being in a relationship right now. Faisal is someone who loves to crack these jokes," the actress said.

For deleting the tweet, Ameesha explained, "I told him that you shouldn’t have deleted the message, and that I would have replied to the post in my style. But he said that he started getting calls from people. You see this is what happens with public figures, you can’t even joke in public."

Talking about their bond, the actress added, "Both of us share political backgrounds. My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, worked with (former Indian PM) Indira Gandhi, while Mr Ahmed Patel worked with Sonia Gandhi. Our families have known each other for three generations. I was very close to late Ahmed uncle. Faisal and I share common friends, too."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ameesha is busy shooting for Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha directed by Anil Sharma. It was a period-action drama set in 1947, the time of partition in India. The first film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

