Amber Heard quits Twitter after ex Elon Musk takes over as chief or is Johnny Depp the reason?

Amber Heard quits Twitter. But why?

Amber Heard's Twitter handle has been deactivated and fans are trying to wrap their heads around why this has happened. Earlier, Elon Musk, who is believed to have dated Heard, took over as the Twitter chief. Many are wondering if he is the reason behind Heard's missing Twitter handle. Many are also speculating that the Aquaman actress must have quit Twitter due to trolling over the Johnny Depp domestic violence case, the decision of which was not in her favour, as ruled by the Fairfax, Virginia court earlier this year.

Amber Heard quits Twitter

Amber Heard's Twitter handle can no longer be found. The disappearance of her Twitter account was brought to the notice of the fans by YouTuber Matthew Lewis aka That Umbrella Guy. He tweeted on Wednesday, "Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter (sic)."

In another tweet, he wrote, "I'd planned a topic switch today and boom - days more material falls in lol! Lawsuits. Deleted social media. More. More. More. The clown car keeps moving (sic)."

Elon Musk or Johnny Depp? Fans speculate reasons for Amber Heard quitting Twitter

Many on social media have been wondering why Amber heard has deactivated her Twitter handle. Coincidentally, her rumoured ex Elon Musk has recently taken over the responsibilities of the Twitter chief. Meanwhile, she has been facing trolling on the social media platform since she has been embroiled in a court case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Earlier this year, Heard lost the defamation case Depp filed against her.

The Depp Vs Heard trial was much-publicised. It went on for about six weeks in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp won the defamation case and was awarded USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages. Amber Heard, on the other hand, was awarded USD 2 million in compensatory damages.

