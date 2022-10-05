Amazon bestseller 'Repentance' author Aruna Arya Gupta brings another music video titled 'O Bedardi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARUNA_ARYA_GUPTA Aruna Arya Gupta brings another song 'O Bedardi'

Aruna Arya Gupta, the author of 'Repentance', which has been included in the Amazon Best Seller list, brings another Bollywood song. Her new song 'O Bedardi' is an imagination of the lyricist Aruna Arya Gupta, who tried to encapsulate Shayari's eloquent wisdom to present her lyrics' poignant imagery.

'O Bedardi' is sung by Mayuri Saha, and the music is composed by her long-time collaborator and the national award-winning composer, Mayokh Bhaumik. Besides penning beautiful words, Aruna Arya Gupta is a featured actor in the video, alongside Mayuri Saha, who provided her voice to the song, and Mayooh Bhaumik, who provided music to the track.

Sharing her excitement about her music video, Aruna said, "Working on O Bedardi has been extremely reviving, and music is one of the best mood elevators. It is one of those songs that can just get you in the mood. I had a wonderful time filming this song."

Indian American author, poet, actor, and producer, Aruna Arya Gupta recently released her new song. She says that a book based on her short stories 'Atonement' has also released. This book is also available on major online mediums like Amazon. She also published a book titled 'The Heart Has Its Answers' recently.

Apart from this, her other works have also been published. Her book 'Repentance' was also included in the Amazon Best Seller list. Her poem 'Sweetheart' was also translated into Hindi and Bengali. Many songs were also made on this in Hindi as 'Laazmi' and Bengali as 'Ferar Gaan', which were well-received.

