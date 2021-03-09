Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Aly Goni lashes out at Rubina Dilaik's fans for asking people to dislike Tera Suit video

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently came out with their first music video, Tera Suit by Tony Kakkar. Aly slammed Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's fans as they were spreading words on social media to dislike the video. Aly took to his Instagram and expressed his disgust over the issue. Aly shared a screenshot that was originally shared by Jasmin Bhasin's fan club. The tweet said, " Please we fans of Rubina and Abhinav have to dislike the video as much as possible by creating many YouTube accounts. (sic)"

Aly in response to it wrote on his Instagram story, "Like seriously? What kind of people you are?. There's a message to all my lovely fans that you do not do anything like this when someone else's song comes out, you should rather like and share it. It takes a lot of hard work of the whole team to create any music video. Support them." He added hashtags, SpreadLove, FamAly, and Jasalyians.

On Monday, Rubina Dilaik gave a shoutout to Aly Goni and Tony Kakkar for their music video. Although, she chose not to tag Jasmin Bhasin. Rubina shared a screengrab of the music video cover and wrote, "Yay" with a dancing girl emoji.

Aly Goni took to his Instagram to post a short video clip and wrote, "Our song is out. please shower us with ur love & blessings (sic)." Kakkar has not only sung the song but is also credited for the music and lyrics of the video.

In the music video, while Goni is seen as a prisoner, Jasmin appears as a ravishing cop. Soon after, the two breaks into party mode and are joined by fellow cellmates. Singer-composer Tony Kakkar also features in the video along with the couple. Take a look: