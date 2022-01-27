Allu Arjun's Pushpa stumps cricket world again: DJ Bravo latest one to dance to 'Siravalli'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM DJ Bravo latest one to dance to 'Siravalli'

The song 'Srivalli' from the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa - The Rise', featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, truly seems to have taken the cricketing world by storm. First, it was Australian cricketer David Warner, who loved the number so much that he put out a video of him replicating actor Allu Arjun's dance moves for the superhit number. Soon, Suresh Raina followed the Australian batsman.

The 'Chinna Thala' of Chennai Super Kings showed his dancing skills, by dancing for the same song's Hindi version. Hardik Pandya too was not to be left behind and tried shaking a leg for it. Now, DJ Bravo, who is known to be a sport and an absolutely chilled out guy, too has joined the fun.

The caribbean cricketer put out a video of him dancing for the number and wrote, "Going with the trend!!" and asked his friends, David Warner and Suresh Raina, "How did I do!!"

There is no doubt that the fever created by Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has not only swept the country, but also renowned personalities all around the world. Celebrities from all over the world have been posting videos, as they try to fit into the world of 'Pushpa', while they try to recreate Allu Arjun's signature steps from the movie.

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise' is one of the most hyped movies in India right now. After taking the box-office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crore and its Hindi version nearing Rs 90 crore, 'Pushpa: The Rise' is bulldozing its way to record books. After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Prime Video last week.

Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller's star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh.

'Pushpa' is a two-part action drama around the red sandalwood smuggling in the remote parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

--with agency inputs