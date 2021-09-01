Allu Arjun reviews Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah, calls him the 'man who stole the show'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIMEVIDEOIN Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer war biopic Shershaah has been the talk of the town since its release last month. The film released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on August 12 and is the most-watched film now. The fans have been singing praises for all the performances in the biopic. Celebrities have also been taking to their social media to laud the star cast, On Wednesday, south superstar Allu Arjun took to Twitter to review Shershaah and called it a 'very heart touching film.'

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Congratulations to the entire team of #Shershaah. A very heart touching film . Career best performance by Mr. @SidMalhotra . Man who stole the show. Subtle & impactful performance by Ms @advani_kiara and all the other actors . My respect to all the technicians of the film."

In another tweet, he said, "Wonderful Conviction by the director @vishnu_dir garu . Sir , you made us all proud. Congratulations to @karanjohar ji and producers . Bigggg Congratulations @PrimeVideoIN for this blockbuster hit. A must watch for every Indian."

Earlier, Kamal Haasan had also tweeted his review of the film Shershaah. He had revealed that he has resented the way the Indian army has been shown in the films since childhood but loved Shershaah.

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers. Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work."

In the film, Sidharth Malhotra was seen in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King).

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.