Allu Arjun meets Puneeth Rajkumar's family to pay his homage; emotional fans react

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun paid a visit to late beloved Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's home in Bengaluru on Thursday (February 03). The 'Pushpa' actor met the late Power Star's family and paid homage to the late actor. Allu Arjun spoke to members of the late actor's family, his brother Shivarajkumar and his wife. Pictures from the meeting have surfaced on social media and have gone viral.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram on Thursday to pen a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. In the picture, he is shown showering flowers on the portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar. Along with it, Allu Arjun wrote: "My humble respects to Puneeth Garu. My respect to Rajkumar garu's family, friends, well-wishers and fans."

He also dropped a picture with Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar.

Allu's post has left everyone emotional. "Pictures have made me cry," a fan commented. "Touched by your gesture," another one wrote.

Puneeth Rajkumar succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021. He was 46 years old at the time of his sudden death, which was widely mourned across Karnataka and elsewhere in India.

