Allu Arjun goes global: After NYC parade, Pushpa actor seen with K-Pop band Tri.be on TVC | WATCH

Allu Arjun recently attended the annual Indian day parade in New York and his fans went crazy after seeing his pictures. He has also collaborated with K-Pop band Tri.be on TVC.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2022 19:57 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALLUARJUNONLINE Allu Arjun dances with K-Pop band Tri.be in a video

"Pushpa - The Rise" star Allu Arjun is literally going places. After attending the Indian Day parade in New York as a Grand Marshal, the star, along with a popular K-pop band, has featured in a television commercial.

While the actor has been busy with his multiple brand shoots, he is finally here with a new TVC where he is seen grooving with Tri.be, one of the world's most famous k-pop crews. It is for the first time that a K-pop group has collaborated with an Indian superstar.

 

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video where he can be seen showing off some cool dance moves that will surely set the trend this season.

"So happy to finally bring #MemuAagamu to you! Loved every moment of being part of this one Listen to the full track on YouTube now #SongOutNow (sic)."

Earlier this month, when Allu Arjun attended the annual Indian day parade in New York, his fans went crazy after seeing his pictures.

Read: When Mike Tyson knocked Vijay Deverakonda's lights out. Liger actor says he had 'migraine' for a day

The actor trended all over social media. Around five lakh people gathered at the parade, while the actor was also seen saying "Ye Bharat ka tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi" while addressing the crowd.

Meanwhile, with 'Pushpa 2' all set to go on floors, there's a lot more in store for Allu Arjun fans in the days ahead.

Read: Dhanush, ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth come together after divorce for son Yatra's school event

