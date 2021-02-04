Allu Arjun gets emotional on Samantha Akkineni's show Sam Jam, says 'fans love is unconditional'

Image Source : INSTGARAM/@ALLUARJUNONLINE Allu Arjun gets emotional on Samantha Akkineni's show Sam Jam

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun enjoys unmatchable popularity. His fans go crazy about him and after the success of his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the actor is touching new heights. Allu Arjun appeared on Samantha Akkineni's chat show SamJam and interacted with his fans. The Telugu star appeared on the show with his father Allu Aravind and talked about his personal and professional life. At one point while answering fan questions, Allu Arjun even got emotional and said that fans' love is unconditional.

After the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun received the love of the fans in the form of madness, who gathered in huge numbers at the shoot location of his next film Pushpa. Comparing the love to that of a parent, the superstar said, "Parents' love is very unconditional, after that only fans' love is unconditional." The makers released an unseen video from the mega episode which went viral on the internet.

In January, Allu Arjun celebrated the first anniversary of his blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The star cast and makers of the film gathered for a celebration and shared pictures on social media. Sharing a pic of the reunion, Allu Arjun posted on Instagram: "One year ReUnion of AVPL. Thank you all for this unforgettable and a memorable film. Thank you all. Gratitude forever."

His co-star Pooja Hegde tweeted photos from the celebration and wrote: "We just HAD to celebrate the 1st birthday of this one! #massive #alavaikunthapurramuloo #1yearofAVPL."

Recently, the makers announced the release date of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's most awaited film Pushpa. It will arrive in theatres on August 13. The action thriller film is written and directed by Sukumar, and will release in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film narrates the story of the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts a convoluted nexus that unfolds in the course.